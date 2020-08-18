Prayer event to bring light to human trafficking set for Saturday in Poplarville

A prayer event to bring attention to child human trafficking will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in Poplarville’s City Park.

Prayer in the Park organizer Tara Watts said after seeing so many people engaged with the issue on social media, she felt now was the right time to bring people together to pray over the issue.

“During my daily prayers, I was just praying and it really hit me hard on my heart and it’s just what God led me to do,” she said.

Watts has invited several local religious leaders to speak at the event.

“I think that right now is the best time to have many different voices come together and pray for it,” she said.

Watts is a full time stay at home mom and part time photographer who felt compelled to learn more about the signs of human trafficking after seeing hashtags about it on social media. She is also encouraging others to further their knowledge of the signs of human trafficking, saying that if everyone learned the signs more people would be able to report to local authorities if they saw someone being trafficked.

“We could get them back home into loving arms,” she said.

The national human trafficking hotline is 1-888-373-7888.