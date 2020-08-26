Poplarville will need runoff election for Alderman seat

Poplarville will need to hold a runoff election to determine who will fill the vacant seat on the Board of Aldermen.

Results from the Poplarville Alderman-at-Large special election to fill the seat left vacant when Alderman Tony Smith resigned are currently unofficial. Five candidates ran for the open seat. There were 266 ballots cast, including absentee ballots and votes cast on election day.

Daniel H. Brown received 84 votes. Jacob Cochran received 80 votes. Adam Fulks received 15 votes. Don Lee received 23 votes. Bobby Nestle received 58 votes.

Since no candidate received a majority, which means 50 percent of the vote plus one vote, a runoff election between the top two candidates, Daniel H. Brown and Jacob Cochran, will be held in three weeks on Sept. 15.