MHP implements Operation S.T.O.P. campaign to promote school bus safety across the state

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is implementing the Operation S.T.O.P. (Safe Transport Of Pupils) traffic safety initiative.

Each day, thousands of students across Mississippi board school buses with the intentions of arriving to school and returning home in a safe manner.

The objective of Operation S.T.O.P. is to educate motorists regarding the dangers students face and to create a safer environment for school buses while traveling on our roadways. Throughout the upcoming school year, MHP will place emphasis on school bus loading zones and conduct saturation patrols in school zones in order to combat speeding and distracted driving issues.

“I encourage motorists to slow down and to watch for children at bus stops. We all want to ensure children arrive to school and return home safely, and we can help achieve that by paying attention to our surroundings and by not passing a school bus stopped for pick up and drop off,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

“Our future literally boards a school bus every day and the priority for our Troopers will be to ensure the Safe Transport of Pupils to their destination,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “We urge you to join us as we invest in the future of our state.”

MHP will conduct enforcement activities regarding the Operation S.T.O.P. campaign throughout the 2020 – 2021 school year.