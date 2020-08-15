Masks donated by Junior Auxillary

Three Picayune Elementary schools received 230 donated face masks this week.

The reusable face masks were delivered to South Side Upper Elementary, Southside Lower Elementary and Nicholson Elementary by the Junior Auxiliary provisional class.

The school does have some face masks on hand, but more face masks will be helpful said South Side Upper Elementary Principal Tarva Cook. Sometimes students are dropped off without face masks, or the strings on a temporary mask breaks, she said.

The two members of the provisional class, Alicia Pollitz and Alizabeth Lee, used the $250 budget they were given by Junior Auxiliary to purchase 230 reusable masks.

The provisional class have to do a service project that benefits children in some way before becoming full Junior Auxiliary members. The pair had a different project planned, but with COVID-19 and the school semester beginning, the need for face masks in schools seemed more pressing, said Pollitz.

Applications to join Junior Auxiliary’s next provisional class are being accepted until Aug. 18 and can be submitted at picayunejuniorauxiliary.org.

The provisional group spends six months receiving training on the organization and then puts together a project. Junior Auxiliary in Picayune completes regular service projects like supplying caring closets with hygiene and health items in local schools and holding an annual Christmas party for foster families.