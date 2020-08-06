July 21, 2020

Graveside Funeral Services for Mary Smith Walker, age 83, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, were held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Walt Barnes officiated the service.

A native of Ada, LA, she was a homemaker and a member of New Palestine Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, VBS and was coordinator of the Benevolence Committee. Mary was very involved with the Neighborhood Watch in Nicholson. She was very involved in her grandchildren’s sports activities. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Doyle Smith and Sylvia Kirkham Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Tommy L. Walker; her children, Tammy (Jeffery) Marion, Teri (Frank) Feeley, and Paul D. Walker; 7 grandchildren, Amanda (John) Tricoche, Thomas Miller, Katherine (Chris) Walls, Jacob (Dakota) Feeley, Daniel Marion, Kiersten Marion, and Amber Marion; 3 great-grandchildren, Jayden Tricoche, Mia Tricoche, and Hannah Miller; her brother, Jerry Smith; her nephew, Greg (Nina) Smith; and her niece, Carla (Terry) Gray.

Contributions may be made to the New Palestine Baptist Church, 2336 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466 .