Local NAACP chapter to hold school supply giveaway in Poplarville

The Pearl River County NAACP will be giving away school supplies in Poplarville’s Town Greene from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers from local churches will also be helping give out supplies, said chapter President Dr. Jimmy Richardson. Ramey’s and Greers donated 400 hotdogs, buns and trimmings so attendees will be able to get food as well.

“We’re trying to do our part in the community and help any way we can during these trying times,” said Richardson.

Although the Pearl River County NAACP has partnered with other groups on back to school giveaways in Picayune, this is the first year the chapter will offer one in Poplarville.

“Because we cover Pearl River County, we wanted to reach out and do something in Poplarville. A lot of the businesses and churches have received it well and have stepped up to make donations so we can make this event very lucrative for the school children,” he said.

Previously the chapter has held events in Poplarville, like a face mask giveaway in June and giving away care packages to doctors, nurses and first responders.

Tables with school supplies will be separated by grade and the school supplies will already be packaged. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing.

The chapter will also be offering voter registration. Another school supply giveaway is planned for September in Carriere, with a date to be determined.