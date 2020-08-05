Hattiesburg woman found shot to death in vehicle along I-59

A woman from Hattiesburg was found dead in a vehicle that was parked along the south bound side of Interstate 59 Tuesday evening near the Lumberton exit.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the woman as 39-year-old Heather Jones of Hattiesburg. He said Jones was found sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle that evening just before 7 by Mississippi Department of Transportation workers who had parked near the vehicle. One of the workers became curious about the vehicle, and when that worker investigated Jones was found inside.

Investigators learned the vehicle had been parked in the on ramp of the interstate nearly all day because a Lumberton Police officer recalled passing the vehicle earlier that day, but thought nothing of it, Turnage said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. Turnage said her cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.