DSCL finishes its season with playoffs

The Deep South Collegiate League wrapped up play last week after months of games as the teams took part in a playoff to determine the DSCL Tournament Champion.

The league was divided into two brackets with the bottom half teams making up the silver bracket while the top half teams formed the gold bracket.

Silver bracket games took place at Petal High School while the gold bracket teams competed at Pearl River Central Community College.

There were eight teams total in the league, so the teams faced off early in the day in single elimination games to determine who would move on.

The first two games of the day saw Team Bartlett defeat Team Crim in the silver bracket 6-1, while Team McCarty pulled out a close win against Team Garner in the gold bracket 9-8.

The second set of games saw Team Larson defeat Team Floyd in the silver bracket 4-1 as Team Parker used an explosive offensive performance to defeat Team Caver 11-10 in the gold bracket.

The losers of each match then took part in consolation games as Team Caver turned it around and defeated Team Garner 6-5 in the gold bracket.

Meanwhile Team Crim and Team Floyd tied 5-5 in the silver bracket consolation game.

The night games determined the tournament champions.

Team Larson and Team Bartlett battled it out for the title of silver bracket champions, and Team Larson put on a show defensively holding Team Bartlett to only two runs en route to a 3-2 victory.

It was a very different story in the gold bracket with the bats coming alive once again for Team McCarty as they defeated Team Parker 14-6.

Following the day of games Team McCarty was named tournament champions, while Team Larson earned the title of silver bracket champions.

Team Caver was named regular season champions after earning the best overall record during the season.

Kirk McCarty is the head coach of Team McCarty and he said his team improved offensively with each passing week.

It was always going to take some time for hitters to find their rhythm again after being stuck in quarantine, but as the weeks went on the players got back into the flow of things.

“Our biggest improvement has been swinging the bat. Not necessarily getting more hits, but having more competitive at bats and team at bats that have generated some runs. Our at bats as a whole have gotten more competitive as we got farther into the season,” McCarty said.

The efficiency at the plate is what ended up earning McCarty’s team the title as they scored 23 runs in two games.

Now the college players will be heading back to their college coaches and programs as fall workouts begin.