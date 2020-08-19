COVID-19 cases now at 618 locally

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Pearl River County on Monday, bringing the total to 42.

The weekly totals of new cases have been decreasing in the county in August, after a dramatic increase in early and mid July, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Still, there were over 40 COVID-19 cases reported in Pearl River County the week of Aug. 15.

As of Aug. 18, the county has had a total of 618 cases, 66 of which were reported in long term care facilities. Two nursing homes in the county have active outbreaks: Bedford Care Center of Picayune, with nine staff cases, 16 resident cases and four resident deaths; and Pearl River County Nursing Home with four staff cases and seven resident cases.

Statewide as of Aug. 17, there have been 73,207 cases, with 2,128 deaths. An estimated 56,577 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19.

MSDH reports that 24,467 Black Mississippians have had COVID-19, resulting in 937 deaths. There have been 18,690 cases in white Mississippians, with 831 deaths. Statewide, 50 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been in Black residents, while 44.4 percent have been in white residents.

In Pearl River County, 77.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been in white residents, while 22.5 percent have been in Black residents.

As of Aug. 17, statewide deaths categorized by age group are: 15 in the 18-29 age group; 38 in the 30-39 age group; 87 in the 40-49 age group; 209 in the 50-59 age group; 440 in the 60-69 age group; 570 in the 70-79 age group; 497 in the 80-89 age group; 272 in the 90 plus age group. No deaths have been reported in Mississippians younger than 18.

As of Aug. 15, in Pearl River County deaths categorized by age group are: three in the 50-59 age group; seven in the 60-69 age group; 13 in the 70-79 age group; 11 in the 80-89 age group; seven in the 90 plus age group.

In Mississippi 42.4 percent of cases have been in males and 57.1 percent have been in females.

Approximately 13.8 percent of reported cases have required hospitalization, while 86.2 percent have not.

According to MSDH, as of Aug. 17 Highland Community Hospital had 4 confirmed COVID-19 patients, of which two adult patients were in the ICU, with eight ICU beds available. Across the state, 282 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, of which 163 were on ventilators. Total there were 929 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.

As of Aug. 16, 541,254 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which 522,738 were PCR tests and 18,516 were antibody tests.