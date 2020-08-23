Alderman election still planned for Tuesday

The Poplarville Alderman-at-Large election will still be held as scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The Poplarville Board of Aldermen held an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon to declare the existence of a local emergency to discuss postponing Tuesday’s election due to the approaching tropical storms.

Fire Chief Jason Bannister informed them that he expects Tuesday’s election to not be affected due to the two systems of severe weather expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast respectively on Monday and Wednesday, so the Board opted to hold the election as scheduled.

Bannister said that no schools in the county were cancelled as of the 3 p.m. meeting Sunday. However, by 5 p.m. all three school districts in Pearl River County announced their schools will be closed on Monday, Aug. 24.

School Closures

The Pearl River County Community College will be closed on Monday, Aug. 24 due to the threat of severe weather. Residence Halls will remain open.

Schools in the Poplarville School District will be closed Monday, Aug. 24.

The Pearl River Central School District schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24.

The Picayune School District will be cancelling school Monday, Aug. 24, said Assistant Superintendent Walt Esslinger.

Sandbags

Bags and sand are available behind the Pearl River County Emergency Operations Center in Poplarville at the corner of Highway 26 and Highway 11, said Bannister.

The city of Picayune has five satellite bagging locations available for residents to fill their own sandbags: Leola Jordan Park, at 903 East Canal; First Pentecostal Church, at 123 Kendrick Lane; J.P. Johnson Park, at 403 Rosa St.; Mildred Mitchell Park, at 1901 Danial Road; and the vacant lot on Pinewood Drive.

The Picayune Fire Department and Public Works personnel will also deliver sandbags to people who are elderly or handicapped. To have sandbags delivered, residents who are elderly or handicapped can call 601-799-0602 or “311” between the hours of 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. During the weekends and after 3:30 p.m. on Monday thru Friday, call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411, according to a release from the city of Picayune.

On Monday, Pearl River County will have two self service sandbag stations at the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department.